Police ask for help in identifying suspect responsible for hit and run death in Tyler

Officials are searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run on Sept. 2 at around 11:30 p.m. at E. Gentry Parkway and W. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

TYLER, Texas — Police are asking the public for help in finding the person responsible for the death of a man in a hit and run in Tyler.

Police identified the 38-year-old man found lying in the roadway as William Haisler.

Haisler was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital, police said.

Police are looking for a dark sedan that left the scene.