Police investigating accidental fatal shooting at grocery store in Linden

"It is unclear of the means of the discharge at this time," Chief Dulude said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LINDEN, Texas — Linden police officers are responding to an accidental fatal shooting that occurred at Crump Food Store on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred after 3:30 p.m. when store employee Larry Lawrence, 39, of Queen City, was putting groceries in the rear seat of his car, where a dog was located.

Petting the dog, police noted that a .22 rifle was also located in the rear seat of the vehicle. The rifle suddenly discharged and struck Lawrence in the chest.

Witnesses attempted to resuscitate Lawrence before paramedics arrived on scene.

He was later pronounced dead at the helipad site, according to police.

"It is unclear of the means of the discharge at this time," Chief Dulude said.