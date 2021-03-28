Police investigating, asking for information regarding fatal shooting in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas —
The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a Lufkin man in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane.
Around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to Green Meadows Apartments for a report of a man who had been shot.
Officers arrived at the complex to find that the man died of a gun shot wound to the chest following a disturbance inside apartment 13A.
Though the shooter remains at large, officers do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a grey hoodie.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.