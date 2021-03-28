Police investigating, asking for information regarding fatal shooting in Lufkin

Though the shooter remains at large, officers do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

LUFKIN, Texas —

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a Lufkin man in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to Green Meadows Apartments for a report of a man who had been shot.

Officers arrived at the complex to find that the man died of a gun shot wound to the chest following a disturbance inside apartment 13A.

Though the shooter remains at large, officers do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a grey hoodie.

The incident remains under investigation.