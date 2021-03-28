x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Police investigating, asking for information regarding fatal shooting in Lufkin

Though the shooter remains at large, officers do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.
Credit: Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN, Texas —  

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a Lufkin man in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to Green Meadows Apartments for a report of a man who had been shot.

Officers arrived at the complex to find that the man died of a gun shot wound to the chest following a disturbance inside apartment 13A.

Though the shooter remains at large, officers do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a grey hoodie.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

    

Related Articles