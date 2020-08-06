NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a disturbance that happened at a protest Saturday morning.

According to the NPD, the disturbance happened before 11:30 a.m. The incident involved a portion of protesters and people that were inside a passing vehicle on West Main Street.

Both the protesters and the people in the vehicle reported the incident to police, who arrived on the scene after the incident was over. No one was hurt.

Police are gathering videos, pictures and witness statements as a part of the investigation.

No charges have been announced yet. There is no other information available at this time.