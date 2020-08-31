Police investigating possible attempted abduction after Tyler ISD student got off bus

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD posted a notice Monday morning detailing a situation where a stranger asked an elementary student to get into their vehicle after getting off a school bus Friday afternoon.
The district is working with the Tyler ISD Police Department and Tyler PD, and has handed over the school bus video for their investigation.
"We would encourage parents, when they can, to be available around bus drop off time," Tyler ISD said. "Also, we would encourage all parents to have a conversation with their children about 'Stranger Danger' and what to do if something like this happens to them."
