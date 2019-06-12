CROCKETT, Texas — The Crockett Police Department has identified the source of messages regarding threats made towards Crockett Middle School.

According to Crockett PD, officers are in the process of gathering statements from the individuals involved in sending the alleged threat through social media.

Police say there have been no specific threats made to Crockett ISD.

The Crockett police and Crockett ISD will deploy additional staff as a precautionary measure.

Police say appropriate actions will be taken.