Police investigating second weekend homicide in Longview

The death came a day after police said a 27-year-old man was fatally shot in the 1200 block of 12th Street in Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are investigating a second-weekend homicide after a man was fatally shot Sunday in Longview.

Officers responded at about 5:45 p.m. to the 2100 block of 14th Street about a shooting, according to Longview police.

Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Jeremy Willis of Longview outside with a gunshot wound, police said. Willis was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding the crime are still under investigation,” police said.