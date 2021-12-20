Police investigating second weekend homicide in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are investigating a second-weekend homicide after a man was fatally shot Sunday in Longview.
Officers responded at about 5:45 p.m. to the 2100 block of 14th Street about a shooting, according to Longview police.
Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Jeremy Willis of Longview outside with a gunshot wound, police said. Willis was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
“The motive and circumstances surrounding the crime are still under investigation,” police said.
