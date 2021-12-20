x
Police investigating second weekend homicide in Longview

The death came a day after police said a 27-year-old man was fatally shot in the 1200 block of 12th Street in Longview.
LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are investigating a second-weekend homicide after a man was fatally shot Sunday in Longview.

Officers responded at about 5:45 p.m. to the 2100 block of 14th Street about a shooting, according to Longview police.

Upon arrival, officers found 38-year-old Jeremy Willis of Longview outside with a gunshot wound, police said. Willis was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding the crime are still under investigation,” police said.

Read the full story with our news partners, the Longview News-Journal. 

