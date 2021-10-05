Man shot to death in Lufkin

The shooter is still at large and is not believed to be a threat to the general public.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a Lufkin man.

According to police, officers were call to the 1600 block of Ford Chapel Road after a woman found her boyfriend shot to death in his home.

Information is limited at this time as detectives work to develop leads in the case.

