Police investigating shooting that injured 1 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police officers are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

Police said officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Deerwood Drive around 7:45 a.m. Friday. Officers found a victim inside a residence with a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to a local hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

This is an active investigation as detectives are still gathering information, according to Longview police.