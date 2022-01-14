Police investigating shooting that injured 1 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police officers are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning.
Police said officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Deerwood Drive around 7:45 a.m. Friday. Officers found a victim inside a residence with a gunshot wound.
The person was taken to a local hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
This is an active investigation as detectives are still gathering information, according to Longview police.
People with information are encouraged to contact Longview police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.