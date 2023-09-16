Police investigating threats posted on social media to "shoot up" Henderson Middle School

One teenager has been taken into custody in connection to recent threats against Henderson Middle School.

HENDERSON, Texas — One teenager has been taken into custody in connection to recent threats made against Henderson Middle School, according to a press release.

A two-day investigation was prompted by Henderson Middle School administrators and was taken over by Henderson Police Department.

The incident started on Friday morning when numerous students reported seeing a social media post threatening to “shoot up” the school.

After an initial investigation, administrators revealed there was no imminent danger.

HISD authorities and Henderson police officers are continuing their investigation and will work with the Federal Bureau of Investigations to uncover who was responsible for causing the threats.

According to HPD, once the identity was discovered, authorities took the juvenile into custody for making “terroristic threats.”