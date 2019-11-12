LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery at a convenience store Tuesday night.

According to Lufkin police, around 10 p.m. officers responded to a robbery that had just occurred at Bigs, located at 3122 Atkinson Drive.

The store clerk reported that two of three men wearing ski masks entered the store, one armed with a handgun, while the third stayed outside.

The armed man then pointed the gun at the store clerk and told her “give me the money.”

The suspects ran away after noticing another store clerk hiding behind the counter. Police say nothing was taken during the robbery.

The store clerk described all three suspects as young black males wearing black hoodies and ski masks. The suspect with the gun was wearing black pants and had on white cloth gloves. The second suspect carried a black string-type backpack and was wearing black shoes/boots, blue jeans, and light-brown, leather-type work gloves. The third suspect was wearing blue jeans and possibly red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.