David Womack died Sept. 14.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville police say traffic may be affected this afternoon due to a funeral procession.

According to police, traffic may be interrupted between 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Jackson St. due to the funeral procession of former Cherokee County Chief Deputy David Womack.

The funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Autry Funeral Home with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Jacksonville.