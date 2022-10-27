x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview

The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.

More Videos

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket.

Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.

A Longview police officer's report about the incident says Tarrance was arrested at 8:48 a.m. Sunday.

Read more from our news partners, the Longview News-Journal

RELATED: Police: Victim in fatal Tyler stabbing got into fight believing suspect was abusing his girlfriend

RELATED: Nacogdoches man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend arrested

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out