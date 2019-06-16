HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Kilgore man is behind bars bars after allegedly leading authorities on a multi-state chase on Saturday.

According to the Marshall Police Department, at approximately 5:35 p.m., officers were notified of a pursuit that had started in Louisiana and was entering Marshall on Interstate 20, approaching U.S. 59. The pursuit began after Louisiana State Police Troopers an SUV had been reported stolen.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was being pursued by Louisiana State Police and Harrison County Sheriff's Office units and exited off I-20, onto U.S. 59 and headed north into Marshall.

The driver, identified as Richar Landeverde, of Kilgore, drove northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 59 for about a mile before changing back over to the northbound lanes. Police say Landeverde crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 80, ending the chase.

Landeverde was taken into custody by the HCSO deputies and booked into the Harrison County jail on several charges. Landaverde has additional charges pending in Louisiana.