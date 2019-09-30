A Kilgore man is accused trying to kill his fiancee by slamming his pickup into a tree Sunday night near Liberty City.

Authorities arrested Marcelino Anthony Garcia Jr., 37, on charges of felony drunken driving, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving without having his vehicle's seat belt buckled. He also is charged with violating his probation on a 2017 drunk driving conviction in Gregg County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Keifer Bounds was sent to a crash on Mount Pisgah Road south of FM 3053 after 10 p.m. Sunday. According to an affidavit, Bounds found that a pickup had crashed into a tree.

