POLICE: Longview resident fired shots at suspects during attempted home invasion

The investigation is ongoing.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating an attempted home invasion that occurred Sunday night.

According to the LPD, just before 9 p.m, officers responded to the 300 block of Tammy Lynn Drive, in the Spring Hill area of Longview, in reference to reports of shots being fired.

When police arrived on scene, they discovered the homeowner fired upon suspects during a home invasion.