x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Police: Longview woman pointed gun at, tried to run over boyfriend

Julianna Dominique Almanza was booked Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm.
Credit: Longview News-Journal

A Longview woman was being held Friday in the Gregg County Jail after police say she pointed a gun at her boyfriend and tried to run over him with a car.

Julianna Dominique Almanza, 20, was booked Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm following an incident that morning in the 800 block of Oakdale Street in Longview.

According to court documents, police responded to a call about possible family violence. When officers arrived, Almanza told police that she was arguing with her boyfriend when she pointed a gun at him and told him she wanted to shoot him.

Read more from our newspaper partners Longview News-Journal