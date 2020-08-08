Police: Longview woman pointed gun at, tried to run over boyfriend

Julianna Dominique Almanza was booked Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm.

A Longview woman was being held Friday in the Gregg County Jail after police say she pointed a gun at her boyfriend and tried to run over him with a car.

Julianna Dominique Almanza, 20, was booked Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm following an incident that morning in the 800 block of Oakdale Street in Longview.

According to court documents, police responded to a call about possible family violence. When officers arrived, Almanza told police that she was arguing with her boyfriend when she pointed a gun at him and told him she wanted to shoot him.