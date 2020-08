Angela Anderson, 37, was arrested Monday following a grand jury indictment May 21 for felony stalking of a woman.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview woman faces charges after police say she stalked and threatened a woman during a four-month period in 2019.

Angela Anderson, 37, was arrested Monday following a grand jury indictment May 21 for felony stalking of a woman.

According to the indictment, Anderson chased a woman "with an automobile and threatening acts of physical violence" against her on June 30, 2019.