Gregg County sheriff's deputies arrested a 48-year-old woman Thursday after they said she fired a gun after threatening a tow truck driver who came to repossess her SUV, according to a report.

Kristal Ann Trice of Longview was held Friday in the Gregg County Jail on $25,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Deputies arrested Trice after responding at 11:48 a.m. Thursday to a call about an aggravated assault at a gravel pit area on Private Road 2095.

