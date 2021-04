Police are currently searching for 14-year-old Kaitlyn Olguin. She is 4’10” weighing 110 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — The Sulphur Springs Police Department is searching for a runaway/missing person.

According to police, they are searching for 14-year-old Kaitlyn Olguin.

Olguin is a Hispanic female who stand 4’10” and weighs 110 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.