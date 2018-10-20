LINDALE — Officers from the Lindale Police Department are looking for a suspect who tried to rob someone in the parking lot of a local Best Western hotel.

According to authorities, a white man dressed in all black was seen approaching a running vehicle that had someone inside.

Police said they believe the suspect got out of a dark blue or purple Mazda Passenger car, then started talking to the person in the truck.

Soon after starting a conversation, the suspect tried to rob the person in the truck.

The suspect was not able to get away with anything, but police are investigating this incident and looking for him.

Unfortunately, the photos are from a distance, but police are asking thatiIf you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call Sgt. Chris Dworaczyk at 903-882-3313 or by email him at chrisd@lindaletx.gov.

