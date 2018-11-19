TYLER — Officers from the Tyler Police Department are looking for a suspect who tried to steal three televisions just after 1 a.m. Saturday from the Walmart on 5050 Troup Highway.

Police said the suspect was driving a dark colored pickup, believed to be an extended cab Chevrolet, when they arrived at the Walmart.

Surveillance shows the suspect enters the store while the driver stayed in the pick-up truck.

The suspect then placed 3 TV’s in a cart and tried to leave the store without paying for them.

Employees tried to detain him while he resisted.

He then tried grabbing the TV’s from the cart while resisting and ran from the store employees, leaving the TV’s behind.

Authorities said the suspect then jumped into the pick-up on Shiloh Road and left the area before police were able to get to the scene.

If you know who this suspect is please call Detective James Holt at 903-531-1028 or call Tyler Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.

© 2018 KYTX