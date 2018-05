The Hughes Springs and Lone Star Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding two suspects who broke into the Med Shop pharmacy Monday night.

According to a post on the Lone Star Police Department's Facebook page, the suspects "stole quite a bit of narcotics."

If you or anyone else you know has information on these suspects, call t903-639-2621 or 903-756-7511.

