KILGORE — Officers from the Kilgore Police Department are asking the public for help to identify two suspects involved with a theft from an individual that happened Sunday at the local Wal-Mart.

Police said that the persons of interest are an older Black male who was driving a Red Dodge truck with a black bed cap.

He was seen wearing two sets of clothing and a Hispanic male who was driving a white Dodge or Chrysler Van wearing a black shirt.

If you or anyone you know has information or recognize either of these two men, please call Detective Tim Dukes at 903-218-6904 or reach him via email at charles.dukes@cityofkilgore.com.

You may also contact the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP or text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip.

Refer to KPD Incident # 1811-0998.

