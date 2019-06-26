LUFKIN, Texas —

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting in which one person was injured.

According to the LPD, at 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officials were notified Taurus Roberson, 25, had walked into a local emergency room saying he had been shot in the chest.

Police say Roberson drove himself to hospital and left his vehicle parked outside the ER entrance. When officers arrived on scene, they found bullet holes in his vehicle.

Roberson told officers he had been contacted by someone via Snapchat who wanted to meet him in “Lufkin Land,” the neighborhood off of Paul Avenue inside Loop 287. He said he left his home at 11:35 p.m. to meet the individual.

Roberson said he did not remember the exact location, but once he arrived, two men began shooting at him.

He described the shooters as light-skinned and wearing blue bandannas over their faces.

Roberson is expected to recover from his injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.