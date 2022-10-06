Longview police make arrest in connection with 2015 murder

The investigation is ongoing.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police have made an arrest in connection with a 7-year-old murder case.

According to the Longview Police Dept., Ceylan Bridges, 25, of Longview, has been arrested for the murder of Devyn Gibson who was shot and killed on Sept. 20, 2015, in the area of Ledger St and Sibley St. According to the autopsy report, Gibson was shot at least eight times.

"This has been a cold case until recently when new evidence surfaced," the LPD said.

Ceylan Bridges was booked into the Gregg County Jail after a warrant was issued for murder.