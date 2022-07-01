Police: Man arrested after barricading himself in Texarkana for 3 hours, lying about getting stabbed

After getting inside, officers discovered Max Kelly had not been stabbed and he did not have a weapon as he initially claimed, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXARKANA, Texas — A SWAT team in Texarkana arrested a man Thursday night after officials say he barricaded himself inside a home with two people, including an elderly woman, for three hours after falsely claiming he was stabbed and had a gun.

Max Kelly, 31, was taken into custody on a felony probation warrant after a standoff at a home on Jerome Street, according to police.

Police said a 911 call reported Kelly was fighting with someone and he had been stabbed, but he also had barricaded himself and refused to get out of the house when officers arrived.

According to police, Kelly said he was armed with a rifle and in addition to another man being inside the home, there was also an elderly female relative inside. Because of the volatile situation, the police department activated the SWAT team.

Negotiators worked for nearly three hours to get Kelly out of the house, but he continued to refuse. Around 10:30 p.m., officers broke a front window and entered into the house.

After getting inside, officers discovered Kelly had not been stabbed and he did not have a weapon as he initially claimed, police said.