Police: Man attempts to rob Gilmer bank, stays inside after receiving more than $16,000 before arrest

No one was injured. All things considered, it was likely the best outcome, law enforcement said.

GILMER, Texas — Gilmer Police officers responded to a call for a bank robbery Tuesday morning and arrested an unarmed man inside the bank president’s corner office, the police chief said.

Chief Mark Case said the call for a “robbery in progress” came in just after 11 a.m. to the First National Bank in the 200 block of U.S. 271 in Gilmer.

“Officers made entry into the north side of the bank,” Case said, adding that the officers were told the "subject was in the corner office with the bank president.”

He was arrested without incident, Case said. The man was not identified by police as he had not yet been arraigned.