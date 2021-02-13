POLICE: Man dead after being shot in vehicle in Longview

Detectives are actively working on the case to determine what happened. At this time, the LPD is not releasing the victim’s name pending family notification.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to the LPD, around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the area of 110 Triple Creek Dr., near Posado's and Planet Fitness, on reports of an unknown problem call for service.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound sitting inside a vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

