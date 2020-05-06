TYLER, Texas — A man is dead after police say he was struck by a train while sleeping on railroad tracks in Tyler on Friday morning.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Office Det. Andy Erbaugh, the incident occurred just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Whiteside Road and Bellwood Road, off South Southwest Loop 323.

Police say the conductor blew the whistle multiple times, but was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the man.

The man's identity has not been released and the crash remains under investigation.