Police: Man dies after being shot in west Longview

McFarland was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police officers are investigating after a 30-year-old man was shot and died late Friday night.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Queens Court in reference to a welfare check of a person Friday around 11:50 p.m. 

When officers came to the scene, they found Kenny McFarland Jr., who had an apparent gunshot wound, police said. 

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police. 

Detectives are continuing to investigate and gather information. 

People with information should contact Longview police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at  greggcountycrimestoppers.org.  

People can receive an award of up to $1,000 if a Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest.

