POLICE: Man put newborn in backpack, walked away from Louisiana hospital

MONROE, Louisiana — Louisiana State Police (LSP) have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office (OPSO).
The advisory is for a newborn baby boy who police say was taken from St. Francis Medical Center, located at 309 Jackson Street in Monroe, Louisiana, around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday.
According to the LSP, Travis Hargrove, Jr. was born Thursday just after 7 a.m., with a medical condition that will require treatment.
The child is 19 ¾" long and weighs 8.8 pounds.
"The possible father, 35-year-old Travis Hargrove, left the hospital with the newborn concealed in a black backpack," the LSP said. "He was last seen walking south on Jackson Street, away from the hospital."
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Hargrove or the infant should immediately contact the OPSO dispatch at (318) 329-1200 or Sgt. Michelle King with the LSP at (225) 925-6636.