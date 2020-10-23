POLICE: Man put newborn in backpack, walked away from Louisiana hospital

According to police Travis Hargrove, Jr. was born Thursday just after 7 a.m., with a medical condition that will require treatment.

MONROE, Louisiana — Louisiana State Police (LSP) have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office (OPSO).

The advisory is for a newborn baby boy who police say was taken from St. Francis Medical Center, located at 309 Jackson Street in Monroe, Louisiana, around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the LSP, Travis Hargrove, Jr. was born Thursday just after 7 a.m., with a medical condition that will require treatment.

The child is 19 ¾" long and weighs 8.8 pounds.

"The possible father, 35-year-old Travis Hargrove, left the hospital with the newborn concealed in a black backpack," the LSP said. "He was last seen walking south on Jackson Street, away from the hospital."