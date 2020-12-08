Police: Man shot while trying to get in Longview home through window

A Gilmer man on Wednesday remained in jail after police say he was shot while trying to get into a Longview home through a window.
Harold O’Keith Hagler Jr., 49, was booked Aug. 1 into the Gregg County Jail on a stalking charge related to several incidents involving a woman and her family from late June through early August. His bond was set at $100,000. He was also being held on a blue warrant from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for a probation violation.
Police responded on Aug. 1 to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of 12th Street in Longview, according to a criminal complaint for his arrest. Hagler sustained a gunshot wound in the shooting and drove himself to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. The document did include details about Hagler's injury.
