TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Police Department is looking for a man who filled his shorts with video games before leaving a local Best Buy.

According to police, on Monday afternoon, the man pictured above strolled out of the tech store with approximately $120 worth of video games in his pants.

Officials say he was last seen getting into a white older model Ford F-150 with and extended cab.

If you know this man's identity, please contact police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.