LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department responded to a possible bomb threat at the Women's Shelter Thrift Store off Whitehouse Drive near Walmart.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, a man came the store at 4 p.m. saying he had a bomb in his backpack.

The store was immediately evacuated, leaving only the suspect inside.

The suspect, Charles Ouchley, later walked outside where police detained and later arrested him. Police say Ouchley is homeless and is frequently in the area of the store.

Police say the Ouchleyleft his backpack inside the store. Police are working to determine what is in the backpack. A team member from the Beaumont Police Department's bomb squad will x-ray the backpack's contents.

The Lufkin Police Department urges people to avoid the area if possible.