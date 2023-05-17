Police: Man with hammers in his hands shot after charging toward officers in Longview

Because of the threat, Longview police said shots were fired at the suspect, who was hit and stopped charging forward.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man who police say was charging at law enforcement with hammers in each hand in Longview early Wednesday morning was shot by officers.

According to police, officers were called to the 800 block of Owings Street regarding an assault and family violence case. Officers attempted to speak to the suspect, who police say lunged out of a room armed with hammers in each hand.

The man then charged at officers and disobeyed commands from law enforcement, police said. Because of the threat, Longview police said shots were fired at the suspect, who was hit and stopped charging toward officers.

EMS gave aid to the man, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said charges are pending and the man will be identified at a later time.

As a part of regular procedure, the Texas Rangers have been requested to lead the investigation.