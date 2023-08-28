POLICE: Man's body found in truck at Lufkin park, doesn't appear suspicious

According to the city of Lufkin, officers responded to a welfare check call that came in around 9 a.m. regarding an unresponsive man in a truck.

LUFKIN, Texas — Police believe a man's death does not appear to be suspicious after his body was found in a truck at Kiwanis Park in Lufkin.

According to the city of Lufkin, officers responded to a welfare check call that came in around 9 a.m. regarding an unresponsive man in a truck parked across from McDonalds on South First Street. Officers determined that he was dead.

Police said that his death does not appear to be suspicious in nature. An autopsy has been ordered.

His name has not been released to allow officials to notify his family.