Toddler left alone at Mid-South Goodwill with a change of clothes

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — UPDATE: According to Southaven Police, a suspect related to the case has been taken into custody at 3:30pm.

This is still an ongoing investigation and if anyone knows any information that would be helpful, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Southaven police have identified the child and he is now in the care of Mississippi Child Services. Police are following up on leads for the two suspects and tips concerning this case. If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of them or the vehicle, we are still seeking information.

This is a ongoing investigation.

Southaven police have released pictures captured on surveillance near the Goodwill where the 2-year-old boy was abandoned Monday.

The images show a man and a woman who are both believed to be associated with this incident. There is also a picture of the vehicle they were driving when the child was left.

If you recognize either person, the vehicle they are driving or this child, please call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email here.

Southaven police need your help identifying a toddler who was abandoned at Goodwill Monday morning.

According to SPD, a boy, approximately 2-years-old was dropped off at the Goodwill at 57 Stateline Road East in Southaven around 9:40 a.m.

The suspect, a light-skinned man wearing black jogging pants and a black cowboy hat, dropped the child off with a plastic bag containing a change of clothes and a note.

The suspect was last seen leaving on foot and has not been located.

The child is unable to give his name, his parent's names or relatives.