The child was left at the back door of a church on the Northwest side.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for your help identifying the suspects who abandoned a one-day-old infant outside of a Northwest church.

Police say it happened on July 17 at around 1 a.m. in the 5400 block of Lost Lane at the Grissom Road Church of Christ.

The two suspects were caught on camera carrying a basket into the church parking lot. They placed it by the back door and left on foot.

Later, just before 8 p.m. that night, someone was riding their bicycle in the church parking lot and spotted the basket. Investigators say a jacket had been placed over the child. That person reportedly uncovered the infant, a one-day old baby boy, and called police.

The infant had been in the basket for almost 20 hours before he was found. The basket was placed under the awning of the back doors. The temperature high for the day was 110° F.

The Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) told KENS 5 the baby is still alive, and DFPS currently has legal custody. The boy has been placed in a foster home.

“What a miracle,” said Pamela Allen, the founder and CEO of Eagle Flight Advocacy. “What I believe is truly remarkable is that the baby’s umbilical cord; which has all the nutrients that the baby needs to survive, was still attached. In my opinion, that’s what kept this baby alive.”

Over the past decade, Allen's nonprofit has buried 5 babies who died in abandonment cases.

“Bexar County has the highest rate of child abuse in the state of Texas,” Allen said.

Under the state's Baby Moses law, also known as the Safe Haven law, parents can surrender unharmed babies who are 60 days or younger at any hospital, fire station or adoption agency with a registered nurse on staff.

Allen is thrilled the law is expanding. Starting Sept. 1, parents can surrender an infant anonymously.

“San Antonio fire stations will soon be installing baby boxes," said Allen. "They are temperature controlled, they will have a camera, they will have an alarm. The boxes save these parents from being so intimidated by law enforcement. Anybody who wears a badge, of course, [can be] intimidating.”

As her nonprofit spreads awareness about the change, Allen's advocacy is far from over. She is pushing lawmakers to increase the surrender age from two months to 12 months.

"The average age of the babies we've had to bury is 8 months old," said Allen. “We want to create as many obstacles as possible between that mom and a garbage can.”

Since 2009, 20 babies have been saved by the Baby Moses law in our region. Nearly 200 children have been saved statewide.

To learn more, call the Texas Baby Moses Law hotline at 1-877-904-SAVE.

Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito, who represents District 7 where the infant was abandoned, released the following statement:

"I am deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at Grissom Road Church of Christ concerning the abandonment of a child. First and foremost, I wish the child a full, healthy recovery during this time. Safe and legal options are available for those who feel they cannot care for their newborn, and it is essential that we inform our community of the resources available. A dozen fire stations will have life-saving baby boxes available for safe drop-offs, thanks to the work of Councilman John Courage."

Crime Stoppers may pay UP TO $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit their website.

You can also text a tip, Text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.