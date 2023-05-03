Police: New no left turn signs installed at intersection of South High, West Nelson Streets

x
LONGVIEW, Texas — Drivers will not be able to turn left from South High Street onto West Nelson Street due to ongoing bridge construction and traffic improvements. 

The Longview Police Department said two new "no left turn" signs have been installed at the intersection of South High Street and West Nelson Street, which prohibits left turns from S. High Street onto W. Nelson.

According to police, this change is happening because of ongoing construction of the bridge and to better traffic flow in the area.

"We kindly ask that you take note of this new addition and follow the updated traffic signage when driving in the area. As always, we appreciate your cooperation," police said.

