TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is investigating an "alarming social media post" in the aftermath of the tragic shootings over the weekend.

RELATED: 29 dead in 13 hours: 2 mass shootings shake America

According to Tyler police, the message was written on a dollar bill.

Detectives found the person they believe made the original post, which originated out of Brownsville.

Police did not say if the person will be charged.

Police say the threat itself was not credible.

TPD is warning residents to be alert of any suspicious activity and notify law enforcement if they see anything suspicious.

RELATED: El Paso shooter was anti-social loner, former classmate says

RELATED: Classmates: Dayton shooter kept a 'hit list' and a 'rape list'

RELATED: Prosecutors seek death penalty for El Paso shooting suspect

RELATED: Dayton: 9 killed in the US's 2nd mass shooting in 24 hours