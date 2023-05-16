Longview police officer honored for helping save 2-week-old child's life

Lt. Ryan Rockett was honored by Mayor Pro Tem Kristen Ishihara.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview police officer was honored at a recent city council meeting for saving a child's life.

According to the city, on Jan. 19, officers were assisting a resident in the police department parking lot when another driver quickly pulled in. The driver jumped out and ran to the officers her 2-week-old grandchild was unresponsive.

"Officers immediately requested EMS respond to the location, and Lt. Ryan Rockett heard the radio transmission from inside the police building and rushed to the parking lot," the city said. "Lt. Rockett determined the child was not breathing and removed the child from the vehicle."

The city says Lt. Rockett began administering CPR to the child, and after a short time, the child gasped and began breathing again.

"Approximately three minutes elapsed between officers calling for EMS and the child beginning to breathe again," the city said. "EMS arrived shortly after the baby was resuscitated and was transported to a local hospital. The child was later released from the hospital and is healthy. Lt. Rockett’s swift and decisive actions helped save the child."