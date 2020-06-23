Police: Officers, firefighters talk naked man safely off roof

A Tyler fire ladder truck arrived and a Tyler firefighter was able to get the man on the ladder.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police say a man is alive today after members of the police and fire departments were able to talk him off a roof Monday.

According to police, the man was naked and threatening to jump off the roof of WC Supply Company. Tyler police officers got on the roof and spoke with the man, who police say was in an agitated state.

Officers gave the man water and tried to talk him off of the roof. A Tyler fire ladder truck arrived and a Tyler firefighter was able to get the man on the ladder.