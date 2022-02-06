East Texas police officers assist the city of Uvalde

Two local police departments joined more than 50 different agencies who sent officers to help in Uvalde.

UVALDE, Texas — Texans and people all across the world are stepping up to show their support to Uvalde, Texas. That includes some police officers from right here in East Texas.

Winnsboro Police Chief Andy Chester says he didn't hesitate when the Texas Police Chiefs Association sent out a request for assistance following the tragedy last week.

"If something like that happen to us, I can just imagine how overwhelmed we would be here. So, you know, when they they asked for help, we're gonna send somebody", Chief Chester said.

Officers from Winnsboro P.D. arrived in Uvalde on Saturday and are still there making sure they're able to help while families and friends as they say their farewells.

Jacksonville P.D. also sent an officer to Uvalde for assistance on Monday.

"He was part of a security element that was watching some locations that needed some additional security aspects," said Chief Joe Williams, Jacksonville Chief.