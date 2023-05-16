Athens police officers injured while arresting suspects during traffic stop

The investigation is ongoing.

ATHENS, Texas — Two people were arrested after two Athens police officers were reportedly injured during a traffic stop

According to the Athens Police Department, around 5:20 p.m., on Monday, May 15, Ofc. Matthew Halbert and Cpl. Melissa Goss pulled over a car in the 300 block of Jonathan St. The vehicle was driven by Jonathan D. Cumby, 41, with Glendon Armstrong, 39, as a passenger.

According to the APD, during the traffic stop, officers discovered an outstanding warrant for Armstrong and suspected Cumby might be in possession of narcotics.

"While officers investigated further, Cumby fled the scene," the APD said. "Cpl. Goss pursued him. While trying to apprehend Cumby, Cpl. Goss broke her femur."

Police say with the help of bystanders, Ofc. Halbert was able to detain Cumby, but suffered a sprained knee.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital. Ofc. Halbert was treated and released while Cpl. Goss was held overnight.

Cumby charged with:

Two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant

Evading arrest

Resisting arrest, search, or transport

Tampering/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Armstrong was arrested on the outstanding warrant.