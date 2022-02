CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

OVERTON, Texas — The Overton Police Department is responding to a crash involving a pedestrian and train.

According to the OPD, the crash occurred north of the city and all railroad crossings are blocked except for Front St. at 135 on the south side of the city.

Officials say the crossings may be blocked for several hours. Please use caution when driving in the area.