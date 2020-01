LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are on the scene after a reported shooting in West Longview.

Crime scene tape has been strung up in the 1200 block of Scenic Drive near Spring Street.

Our photographer at the scene says Scenic Drive has been closed to traffic as officials investigate in the area. The police physical evidence van is at the scene.

Details are limited. This story will be updated.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Longview News-Journal.