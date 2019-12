TYLER, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are currently on the scene of a one vehicle fatal crash, located on Interstate 20 westbound near exit 565. According to initial reports, a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 when the crash occurred.

Those driving in the area are urged to use caution, and plan for extra travel time. As always, please move over and use caution when encountering emergency personnel.