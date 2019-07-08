LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a Longview apartment complex.

Longview Police Capt. Ben Kemper reported officers were involved in a shooting at about 11 a.m. at the Longview Square Apartments in the 1600 block of Pine Tree Road.

Kemper said officers were responding to a disturbance call at a business on Loop 281. The person who made the call had taken down license plate number of a stolen vehicle. Officers found the vehicle at the apartments, he said.

You can read more from this story from our news partners at the Longview News-Journal.

CBS 19 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.