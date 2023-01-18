Police: Palestine teacher consoled grieving student before start of inappropriate touching, 2-year improper relationship

As time went on, Alonso progressively started touching the student inappropriately, which she said happened on multiple occasions.

Example video title will go here for this video

PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine High School band director accused of having an over two-year improper relationship with a student started touching her inappropriately soon after one of the girl's family members died and he was consoling her, according to arrest documents.

Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, was arrested Jan. 12 in Tarrant County while away on a school trip on an improper educator/student relationship charge.

Investigators said the relationship, including sexual contact with the student, began in 2020.

According to the arrest affidavit, the teenager recently told the Palestine Police Department she became close to Alonso when he began comforting after a death in her family. At one point, she felt like Alonso was a "father figure" to her.

The affidavit said when the school shut down due to COVID-19, he would come to her house and take her to band practice. As time went on, Alonso progressively started touching the student inappropriately, which she said happened on multiple occasions.

She told police that the relationship with Alonso continued until the fall of 2022. Multiple messages in a text thread between the student and Alonso described a physical relationship between the two of them, the affidavit read.